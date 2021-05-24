Significant narcotics seizure in Watford City

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Watford City police say they made a significant drug seizure on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man trading narcotics for a ride to Minot around 5:20 p.m.

After initially giving a fake name to the officers, 29-year-old Amon Ray Griffen of Devils Lake admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine.

During a probable cause search, officers also found 9.47 pounds of Hashish and about one pound of raw marijuana in Griffen’s backpack.

He admitted to officers that he was delivering the drugs around North Dakota.

Griffen is in custody at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility on charges of false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense, and possession with intent to deliver Hashish.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.