Noem launches legal strategy to take on Biden

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is likely to stay among conservative politicians favored by former President Donald Trump with the help of an unusual strategy for a governor.

She is headlining the state’s legal battles.

Noem in recent weeks has picked legal fights with President Joe Biden’s administration that hit on issues sure to please her conservative base: Fourth of July fireworks and climate change regulations.

It’s a way the governor has melded the state’s fortunes with her own political profile. The tactic has given her opportunities to cast herself as one of Biden’s most prominent political combatants.

