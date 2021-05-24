Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Farrell
Bismarck sign holder advertises furniture store with smiles and quirky suits
Fargo parking lot
One person dead following shooting in parking lot of local restaurant
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Dakota Zoo penguin enclosure
Penguins coming to Bismarck, enclosure under construction
Chaz Jacob Beyers
Dickinson man assaults police officer Sunday morning

Latest News

T-shirt scarves
Crafting with Michaels
Mindful Summer for Kids
Mindful Summer for Kids
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Summer Looks
Summer Looks
The board voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum...
Changes to Stone Mountain Park aim to address Confederate legacy