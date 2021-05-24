Advertisement

Drought concerns force ranchers to sell cow-calf pairs, sale barn adds second weekly sale

The drought is still very real though, and ranchers are still searching for ways to make it...
The drought is still very real though, and ranchers are still searching for ways to make it through this year.(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. – The weekend rain was exactly what producers across the state have been waiting for.

The drought is still very real though, and ranchers are still searching for ways to make it through this year.

For many, that’s meant some early trips to the sale barn.

This isn’t where Dean Baar wanted to be in May.

“We’re selling about 60 pairs today,” said Baar, who ranches south of Gladstone, N.D.

Baar isn’t alone. The drought has forced many producers like Baar to sell cow-calf pairs. So many, in fact Stockmen’s Livestock in Dickinson has added a second weekly sale.

“They are just so many of them that can’t fit them in all into one day,” said Larry Schnell, president of Stockmen’s Livestock.

On this day, the crew at Stockmen’s will sell 700 cow calf pairs, along with 50 bred females and about a 100 slaughter cows.

“That’s about our limit on one day,” said Schnell.

Schnell is the president of Stockmen’s Livestock. He’s worked here his entire life and says selling cow-calf pairs only happens during a drought.

“There’s no question it’s very odd to be selling cow-calf pairs in May,” he said.

For producers like Baar, selling now is the best option, for the rest of his herd and for his pastures.

“Pastures need time to recover. It was dry last summer and now again. Two years in a row and the grass is not growing very well,” Baar explained.

“There’s just nothing left, there’s no grass from last year because they used it up either last year or this winter, and no hay because last year’s hay crop was half of normal at best. So, we’re in a position where they have to do something,” added Schnell.

For many, something means selling now.

“It will make a difference,” said Baar.

The biggest difference maker: regular and timely rains to help the pastures recover and keep their remaining cattle fed and healthy.

Schnell says he’s had buyers come from as far away as Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas. He says usually the cost of transportation keeps those buyers away, but he says many are willing to pay that price for the high-quality cattle they can purchase in the Dakotas.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Farrell
Bismarck sign holder advertises furniture store with smiles and quirky suits
Fargo parking lot
One person dead following shooting in parking lot of local restaurant
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Dakota Zoo penguin enclosure
Penguins coming to Bismarck, enclosure under construction
Chaz Jacob Beyers
Dickinson man assaults police officer Sunday morning

Latest News

T-shirt scarves
Crafting with Michaels
Mindful Summer for Kids
Mindful Summer for Kids
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Summer Looks
Summer Looks
Vocal Hygiene
Vocal Hygiene