Dickinson man assaults police officer Sunday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson police officer was assaulted Sunday morning after officers respond to a trespassing and no contact order.

DPD says around 8 a.m., officers responded to the 400 Block of Sims Street.

Police say they located 21-year-old Chaz Jacob Beyers who had been served a no contact order last month.

Police say when they tried to take Beyers into custody, he head butted an officer and hit him several times.

Beyers was eventually restrained and taken to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Beyers faces multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

