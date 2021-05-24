Demand for housing continues to outpace supply in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal National Mortgage Association, known as Fannie Mae, projects economic growth to increase as social restrictions ease up, which they say can be reflected in the housing market.

Realtor Arlene Volk says she’s selling houses faster than she can list them. This is leading to an increase in more people willing to build their own home in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Grace Lauinger was looking to downsize, and needed a new home in Bismarck.

“I wanted something more simple and scaled back. Get rid of things, make life easy,” said Lauinger, a Bismarck homeowner.

So, Arlene Volk, a sales associate with Century 21 Morrison, stepped in to help Lauinger build her dream home for retirement.

Volk says this isn’t the first time she’s done this over the past year.

“For a few of my clients, we’ve gone to new construction, because we could not find anything out there, and new construction is a little bit more expensive right now with the building costs,” said Volk.

Volk says all of her current listings are under contract, an unusual occurrence in her 41 years of real estate experience.

“Inventory is almost nil. Interest rates are low, so that brings out more buyers of course,” said Volk.

Which is leading to sellers receiving above asking price.

“I’m not comfortable with how quickly buyers have to perform, because they have no time to think,” said Volk.

“I had to make my decision fairly quickly,” said Lauinger.

But Lauinger says, she’s happy she decided on her home now, and encourages those in the market to not wait.

If you’re looking to sell a home, Volk says now is the time to list, and that the market will likely stay this way for the next year.

