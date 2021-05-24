Advertisement

Bismarck horse instructor celebrates first student graduation

By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every teacher dreams to see their students succeed. One Bismarck horse instructor is celebrating a milestone with her student.

Macy Brahos is riding her way into adulthood. She’s one of two students graduating from Harmony Stables and high school. Her passion for horses began in the first grade.

“I used to love watching the horse riders ride in the Medora musical and that’s what sparked my interest,” said Macy Brahos.

That sparked a friendship with Bismarck horse instructor Cherie Sanstead.

“It’s an honor to be a barn mom to so many students and it’s a real joy and an honor and a privilege to see them grow up here,” said Sanstead.

Macy is Cherie’s very first student. Now 11 years later, she’s taking her last lesson before graduation. Macy’s mom Jennifer said Macy introduced horse hospitality to the family.

“Macy has loved animals since she was born. She’s had every set of dinosaurs and zoo animals and all kinds of figurines and she played with them for hours everyday,” said Jennifer Brahos.

Macy said time spent at Harmony Stables is shaping her career choices. Trips to the zoo have encouraged her to be a zookeeper.

Macy plans to attend Dakota College at Bottineau for a wildlife management degree. Her dream is to work at Dakota Zoo and have her own horses.

