Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.(Source: WFMJ via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown Police Department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grill in Youngstown.

Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar but he said “they stemmed from an incident which began there.”

No arrests were reported but police said they were talking to several people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Farrell
Bismarck sign holder advertises furniture store with smiles and quirky suits
Fargo parking lot
One person dead following shooting in parking lot of local restaurant
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Dakota Zoo penguin enclosure
Penguins coming to Bismarck, enclosure under construction
Chaz Jacob Beyers
Dickinson man assaults police officer Sunday morning

Latest News

T-shirt scarves
Crafting with Michaels
Mindful Summer for Kids
Mindful Summer for Kids
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Summer Looks
Summer Looks
The board voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum...
Changes to Stone Mountain Park aim to address Confederate legacy