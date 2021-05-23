Advertisement

Penguins coming to Bismarck, enclosure under construction

Dakota Zoo penguin enclosure
Dakota Zoo penguin enclosure(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Penguins will soon be waddling through Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo. The zoo is busy constructing a new penguin facility along the wilderness trail.

The enclosure is set to include natural rockwork and indoor and outdoor pools for eight male African Penguins.

“That’s the species of penguin we decided to get involved with, they need a lot of help. That’s kind of where they’re at, they fit in with us. We are going to have them outdoors in the summer and indoors during the winter and I think people are going to love it,” said zoo director Terry Lincoln.

The zoo is working with two organizations, “Saving Animals From Extinction” and the “Species Survival Plan,” to bring the penguins to Bismarck and to also help the species in the wild.

In 5 to 10 years the facility is also scheduled to house red pandas and meerkats.

