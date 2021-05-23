Patrick Hart takes over as Democratic-NPL Chair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Democratic-NPL has a new face representing the party.

Patrick Hart was chosen as the new Chairman of the Democratic-NPL, after long-time Chairwoman Kylie Oversen announced she wouldn’t run for a fourth term.

Hart said he learned a lot from Chairwoman Oversen and feels he’s ready for the position.

“This last leadership term in the state, I actually served as Vice-Chair underneath Kylie Oversen and I’m thankful for her mentorship,” said Hart.

Last summer, Hart also ran for State Auditor as a Dem-NPL candidate.

He received more than 110,000 votes, but was beat out by incumbent Republican Josh Gallion.

