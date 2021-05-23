Advertisement

One person dead following shooting in parking lot of local restaurant

Fargo parking lot
(KFYR-TV)
By Valley News Live
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub located at 4554 7th Avenue South.

Authorities tell us the incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Fargo Police say one man has died from his injuries.

Our reporter, who was on the scene, said at least six undercover police cars were in the area and crime tape could be seen surrounding the parking lot, which also includes the DMV, Samuels Wigs and Beauty Supply.

The Criminal Investigations Unit remains on scene and is actively investigating what happened.

The Fargo Police Department is asking anyone with information to text a tip to FARGOPD to 847411.

