Mental health resources available for those struggling amid pandemic

By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – The Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division said those still struggling with mental health issues due to the pandemic should keep their resources in mind.

Leadership with the division said they saw an increase in reports of anxiety and depression over the past year.

They also said substance abuse rates saw a sharp rise this last summer and remain high.

They said anyone struggling with their mental health can visit their website to find a program that best fits them.

“That’s a place to go where you can find a lot of resources. You can access Parent Lead. You can access Project Renew. You can access the online telehealth therapy that they have,” said Dr. Stacey Hunt, a psychologist with the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

You can learn more by visiting the department’s website here.

