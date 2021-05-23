North Dakota outlines plan to restore native grasslands

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has unveiled a plan to bring landowners, conservation groups, scientists, and others together to restore native grasslands. The agency says North Dakota has lost more than 70% of its native prairie, which is essential for wildlife, pollinators, ranching operations and communities.

The so-called Meadowlark Initiative allows producers to plant marginal cropland back to diverse native perennial grasslands for grazing. Funding is available to establish the grass and to install grazing infrastructure, such as fencing and water.

Producers also are eligible to receive rental payments for the first three years as the land transitions from cropland to grazing land.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/22/21): MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish and other organizations across the state are teaming up as part of the Meadowlark Initiative to restore and sustain the state’s native grasslands.

Along with 13 conservation, agriculture, and industry partners, they are working to bring back more habitat for North Dakota’s grassland species like the state bird.

They’ve gathered millions of dollars to start making programs in the initiative.

“Being a prairie state a key habitat for a lot of these species is our native grasslands. Our native grasslands have a lot of biodiversity. They’re like the buffet for a lot of different species. We really know we have to take care of them, and the people that use grasslands,” said Greg Link, Communication Division Chief.

They hope to have programs to offer as part of the initiative by next spring.

