Mandan’s Jay Flaa Called Up by Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA (KFYR) - Mandan native Jay Flaa is once again in the major leagues as the right hander was called up by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Flaa had a taste of the bigs back in April when he pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Orioles in a contest against the Yankees.

Following that game, Flaa was designated for assignment and was later claimed by the Braves on May 11th.

Flaa is expected to be in uniform for the Braves on Sunday in their game against the Pirates.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.