Gardeners faced with supply problems at top of season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While North Dakotans were preparing for the rain, they were also preparing their gardens. However, many hardware stores are dealing with ongoing supply chain issues of their shipments.

“Everybody was cooking at home, so they needed grills. Everyone was gardening themselves. Everyone was growing stuff. There was canning. Oh, the canning stuff. Oh, man. So, everybody discovered all these things they could do at home, and they’re still doing stuff this time of year,” Kirkwood Ace Store Manager Sam Hinz said

Meanwhile, home gardeners embracing relief from the drought and are getting their yards ready for summer.

Some shoppers said they normally don’t plant before Memorial Day weekend, but the hopes of weekend rain brought them out sooner than normal.

