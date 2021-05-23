Dancers invited to MHA Nation for “Battle of the Great Plains” competition

NEW TOWN, N.D. / FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION – The MHA Nation is inviting grass and traditional dancers to compete for a prizes at this year’s Battle of the Great Plains dance competition.

The Competition will be held on Monday, May 31 at the Earthlodge Village, six miles West of New Town.

It is open to men ages 18 and up and features a first prize of $1,000. Registration opens at 3 p.m. and will be in-person only.

Spectators are welcome to attend and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

The event is free to attend.

