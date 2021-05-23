Advertisement

Carson Wentz to headline Landon’s Light event in West Fargo

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Landon’s Light Foundation is teaming up with NFL star Carson Wentz for a big event in West Fargo.

The event at The Lights will feature uplifting messages and conversation from some well-known guest speakers.

In addition to Wentz, the NDSU Men’s Basketball coach, David Richman, and the NDSU Football coach, Matt Entz, will speak.

The inspirational night at The Lights will honor Landon Solberg and the work Landon’s Light Foundation is carrying out to brighten the lives of others throughout our community and beyond.

A special tribute in remembrance of Landon’s legacy will be unveiled.

The family-based event will also include live music, food trucks and a variety of children’s activities.

Landon’s Night at The Lights will take place at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Sunday, June 27th beginning at 5:30pm.

About Landon and the Landon’s Light Foundation:

Landon Solberg was a West Fargo boy diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2017 at the young age of ten. He found joy and goodness in every day and had the natural ability to connect with people of all ages by making them feel significant. Landon guided those around him with his unwavering faith and trust in God’s plan. He was not defined by cancer, but through his faith, kindness, compassion, strength and courage. Landon was granted his angel wings on September 17, 2019. Through the work of Landon’s Light Foundation, Landon’s spirit continues to touch the lives of those throughout our community and beyond.

Landon’s Light Foundation was established in October 2019 to share the pieces of Landon that inspired so many. The foundation is dedicated to honoring Landon’s legacy while shining his light onto others. The mission of Landon’s Light Foundation is to support children battling serious medical illness to provide hope and joy during their difficult journey. The foundation also inspires all children to grow in their academics, faith, and physical well-being, so they may live as the best version of themselves. The foundation’s vision is to Be the Light and Spread Kindness!

Ticket Details

Tickets for this event will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the event, visit www.landonslight.org. General Admission tickets for this event are priced at $22.00 plus fees. All tickets are General Admission seating.

