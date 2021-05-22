Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Wentz in N.D.
Wentz Back in N.D.
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar

Latest News

Minot 2011 Flood
Minot’s Thor Nelson reflects on impact of 2011 flood
The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an...
No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke before he was sentenced for murder in the...
Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing
Friday is opening night for the biggest softball convention in the United States.
Slippery start to the return of Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament