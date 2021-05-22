Advertisement

North Dakota senators against Jan. 6 commission looking into the Capitol riot

(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capitol siege on Jan. 6 resulted in an unsuccessful impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and investigations to find answers as to why security failed.

Now, a new commission passed through the Democrat controlled House could prompt further investigation.

Reports show 493 people have been arrested in relation to breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Many Republicans are at odds with Democrats in Washington on whether or not an investigatory commission is necessary.

The U.S. House approved a commission to investigate the Capitol attack, but only 35 House Republicans supported the legislation. Those in the Senate feel it’s unnecessary.

“We’re talking about an event that we’d all like to put behind us, not continue to discuss for months and years into the future. And I just think that the Jan. 6 commission that’s coming out of the House is duplicative, unnecessary, and very well could be harmful,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Cramer said this about his experience being ushered out of the Senate chambers on Jan. 6, “An officer said, ‘Move quicker people. They’re right behind us.’”

However, he thinks investigations are already too far along to start a new commission to investigate. In a statement, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said: “The Homeland Security Committee and Rules Committee are already conducting bipartisan reviews and will be issuing reports. At the same time, there are also ongoing investigations being conducted by law enforcement.”

However, others believe additional bipartisan investigation could only help in finding more people involved in the Capitol riot.

“Once it gets brought up in Congress, everyone can see those results and I think there’s definitely a level of transparency that needs to be seen there,” said newly elected Democratic-NPL Chairman Patrick Hart.

Democrats will face an increasingly difficult battle as they attempt to adopt this commission.

With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell coming out against the commission, it’s unlikely the required 10 Senate Republicans will cross party lines to support it.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Handcuffs
Person arrested Thursday in Jim Hill Middle School parking lot
Child Tax Credit
Could Child Tax Credit payments cut North Dakota child poverty in half?
News - Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering, dismembering girl
Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years for murdering, dismembering teen girl

Latest News

North Dakota - Canada border
U.S. Border with Canada to remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21
North Dakota wildfire
2021 is above average for North Dakota wildfires
COVID-19 retirement party
Long-term care facility throws retirement party for COVID
Child Care Assistance Program
Additional funding for families through Child Care Assistance Program