Long-term care facility throws retirement party for COVID

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For much of last year, residents in long term care were under tight guidelines to keep them safe. Limited interactions with their loved ones or each other was meant to keep the virus from spreading. But the vaccine allowed many rules to be lifted, and now they’re celebrating together for more than one reason.

Music, food, and prizes: confirmation of a party.

This whole week, Edgewood Mandan has been celebrating German Days after COVID cancelled their Oktoberfest.

The first time they’ve celebrated anything since 2020.

“Sometimes it was really difficult for some people. We couldn’t eat in the dining room, they brought all of our meals to us. And so everyone was getting... whatever you want to call it... just stuck in your own apartment,” resident Thelma Schulte said.

North Dakota has a strong German heritage in its roots... making this event an easy success.

Many of the residents have German ancestry, but even more of them have been vaccinated.

Residents of Edgewood Mandan are used to retirement parties, but today they’re retiring COVID.

“My job was to take and all I got to do was take snacks around and hand them to them. You know, we couldn’t go in their rooms or anything. So this is my way of saying it’s time for some fun,” enrichment coordinator Kris Theurer said.

Just this week, residents had their mask mandate lifted and now they can all celebrate together.

