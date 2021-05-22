Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: Planting your garden

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With weather warming up, Dan Cashman tells us what we can start planting in our garden.

Dan Cashman: “Finally this is the time of the year we have been waiting for because now it should be safe to plant the tender crops out in your garden that you’re going to get out of the greenhouse like tomato plants peppers cucumbers they have been in here nice and cozy and now it’s time to set them in the garden.

I like to prep the ground a head of time maybe ass some peat moss or some compost some bone meal they lie all that texture and the fertilizer that goes along with it.

And also I like to harden my plants off first I don’t like to just take them out on a windy day. Sunny day I like to put them in the garden open the garage door so there kinda like their inside kinda like there outside it toughens them up so you can be more successful. It’s a good time now to plant tender season crops.

Next week we’ll talk about some injury to the lawn that happened over the winter and the die back of the shrubs.

Until then good gardening.”

