Additional funding for families through Child Care Assistance Program

MINOT, N.D. – Additional federal funding is assisting eligible families who need help paying for child care.

Families in the state who participate in the Child Care Assistance Program will have their co-payments waived until 2023, beginning with care provided in March.

The program will also pay up to three months of child care given while parents are involved in job search activities until Sept. 30, 2022.

Nearly 3,000 children a month could benefit from the funding.

“Families will have very little out-of-pocket expenses for child care they will just be required to pay whatever the daycare charges over our state rates,” said Emily Hakanson with the DHS Economic Assistance Division.

Last December Congress approved $10 billion in supplemental Child Care and Development Fund resources.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.