Advertisement

Additional funding for families through Child Care Assistance Program

Child Care Assistance Program
Child Care Assistance Program(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Additional federal funding is assisting eligible families who need help paying for child care.

Families in the state who participate in the Child Care Assistance Program will have their co-payments waived until 2023, beginning with care provided in March.

The program will also pay up to three months of child care given while parents are involved in job search activities until Sept. 30, 2022.

Nearly 3,000 children a month could benefit from the funding.

“Families will have very little out-of-pocket expenses for child care they will just be required to pay whatever the daycare charges over our state rates,” said Emily Hakanson with the DHS Economic Assistance Division.

Last December Congress approved $10 billion in supplemental Child Care and Development Fund resources.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Handcuffs
Person arrested Thursday in Jim Hill Middle School parking lot
Child Tax Credit
Could Child Tax Credit payments cut North Dakota child poverty in half?
News - Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering, dismembering girl
Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years for murdering, dismembering teen girl

Latest News

North Dakota senators against Jan. 6 commission looking into the Capitol riot
North Dakota - Canada border
U.S. Border with Canada to remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21
North Dakota wildfire
2021 is above average for North Dakota wildfires
COVID-19 retirement party
Long-term care facility throws retirement party for COVID