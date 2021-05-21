Turtle Mountain tribal building temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa Indians temporarily closed their Commodity Warehouse following positive COVID-19 cases among staff.
The tribe announced on Facebook that the building will be closed for the rest of the week for deep cleaning an sanitization. The warehouse will reopen Monday, May 24 during their regular hours.
