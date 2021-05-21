Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Handcuffs
Person arrested Thursday in Jim Hill Middle School parking lot
Child Tax Credit
Could Child Tax Credit payments cut North Dakota child poverty in half?
Hunter Pinke knows how to keep a crowd’s attention. He is constantly moving as he speaks to...
Wishek native, UND grad prepares for Paralympics, shares story to inspire others

Latest News

Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Prince William levied harsh criticism after a report confirmed deceptive practices were used to...
Princes William and Harry denounce BBC over Princess Diana interview
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas
A brush fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.
Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California