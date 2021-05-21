Sen. Hoeven works to secure funding for advanced flood protection

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND is pushing to secure funding for parts of the flood protection project that would impact operations of the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base.

Hoeven said that comprehensive flood protection could be an issue of national security, citing damaged roads used by Minot Air Force Base during the 2011 flood that affected access to the base’s missiles.

He said that seven intercontinental ballistic missile launch facilities were not accessible during the flood, and while the first four phases of the project will protect 60% of the regions residents, he wants to secure funding to protect the entire region.

“The case we’re making on behalf of getting more assistance for Minot Flood protection is that it’s not just important to the Minot region, it’s important to the Minot Air Force Base and therefore impacts defense of our country,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven stressed the importance of flood protection during hearings of the Senate Appropriations Committees for Military Construction, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development.

He said he hopes to have access for federal support during phases five through eight of the flood protection project.

