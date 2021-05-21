Pioneer Villages re-opens after three years

BURLINGTON, N.D. – The Ward County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village is opening to the public for the first time in three years, after being relocated from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot to its current location in Burlington in 2019.

Located conveniently right off Highway 52, the pioneer village takes you back in time.

“The original wall, you can see from the highway, was part of the brick plant here, so we can do a lot of interpretation and make it a little more exciting for people and children that come through,” said Dave Leite, the Ward County Historical Society’s Board President.

With the help of donations and grants, the museum has been able to make some needed restorations and additions.

“We got hard packed roads in our village now, parking lots. We’ve been doing some painting and restoration. We have had some real good grants, cultural heritage grant from the historical society helped us re-do some displays,” said Leite.

Excited to show the history of our area, three years in the making.

The Ward County Historical Society will celebrate the reopening with a spring fling event on May 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will activities and events for everyone of all ages.

For more information about the museum, head over to their website.

