Person arrested Thursday in Jim Hill Middle School parking lot

MINOT, N.D. – Law enforcement arrested a person Thursday without incident in the parking lot of Jim Hill Middle School, according to Minot Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer said the school was not under any lockdown, and the person arrested was not an employee of the school district.

Here is a full statement sent to Jim Hill parents Thursday:

“Though our Jim Hill students and staff were never in any danger, I want to make you aware of a situation that occurred today on our school grounds. An individual was arrested without incident in our school parking lot. This caused minimal disruption to our school day as most students were in class at the time. At no time was the safety of the students or staff threatened. Please know we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students is always our top priority.”

