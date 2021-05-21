Advertisement

Minot third graders helping pets in need

Edison Elementary
Edison Elementary(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Third graders from Edison Elementary ran a lemonade stand to raise money for the Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

Friday, staff from the shelter and Choco the dog made their way to the school to pick up the donation. The students raised more than $400 to help pay for animal food and supplies at the shelter.

“It’s exciting that kids have something they can take care of like this that they can help the community, pick different groups to support, and then get to follow through and actually give that money to the group,” said Jennifer Burdick, Board President.

The lemonade stand project was run by the reading club who showed up to hand over the money and pet the dogs.

