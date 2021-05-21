Advertisement

Minot city learn about Fire Department needs ahead of 2022 budget cycle

Fire Department
Fire Department
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot city leaders headed to Fire Station one Thursday to learn more about their needs before formulating next year’s city budget.

The fire department discussed the possibility of adding a new administrative battalion chief position.

They also discussed ways they spent their budget last year on things like building maintenance.

Leadership with the city said they will use the information to help prioritize the budget.

“Staff is at the very preliminary stage trying to put together numbers, needs those types of things and beginning the dialogue with council of what needs to be considered in the upcoming budget,” said City Manager Harold Stewart.

The council will visit with more departments next week.

