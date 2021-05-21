Advertisement

Memorial Day events return to Minot for 2021

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The American Legion is preparing to host their annual Memorial Day event for deceased veterans.

The first part will be dedicated to veterans who have died at sea. That one will take place at 8 a.m. at the Memorial Bridge.

Then they will head to Rosehill Memorial Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The organizers said they are happy to bring it back for family and friends of veterans this year.

“It’s a great honor to bring it back this year it’s very well attended by the people of Minot. It’s a big time for the city,” said Commander Millo Wallace.

The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through

Latest News

suicide prevention programs
Funding for suicide prevention programs across North Dakota
Fire Department
Minot city learn about Fire Department needs ahead of 2022 budget cycle
Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot
Drought conditions impacting upkeep for cemeteries
Smoke from Canada fires enters Northwest North Dakota Thursday