Memorial Day events return to Minot for 2021

MINOT, N.D. – The American Legion is preparing to host their annual Memorial Day event for deceased veterans.

The first part will be dedicated to veterans who have died at sea. That one will take place at 8 a.m. at the Memorial Bridge.

Then they will head to Rosehill Memorial Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The organizers said they are happy to bring it back for family and friends of veterans this year.

“It’s a great honor to bring it back this year it’s very well attended by the people of Minot. It’s a big time for the city,” said Commander Millo Wallace.

The event is open to the public.

