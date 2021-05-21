Mandan approves fire sprinkler assistance program to aid local businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deadly fire in Rhode Island’s Station nightclub back in 2003 spurred many cities, including Mandan, to modernize fire codes. Buildings built before safety changes were made are required to install fire suppression features if they meet size and load criteria. Mandan officials have now approved a fire sprinkler assistance program to address costs associated with adding these features.

For small business owners, like Mike Kennedy who owns the Copper Dog Cafe in Mandan, this is welcome news.

Workers at the Copper Dog Cafe are looking forward to making more waffles for more customers, but the planned expansion of the cafe came with additional concerns.

“We want to expand into the back patio to allow our customers a different space, there’s not a lot of outdoor seating opportunities in Mandan, so this would be a really cool opportunity and to do that we needed to trigger this process and install a fire suppression system,” said Kennedy.

Adding sprinklers to a pre-2003 building can cost thousands of dollars.

“We’ve had some businesses not go into a certain location because of this issue over the years, or sometimes just meet a roadblock,” said Mandan’s business development and communications director Ellen Huber.

To keep customers safe from risk of fire and help businesses stay in older buildings, Mandan officials approved 50 percent matching funds in the form of forgivable loans not to exceed ten thousand dollars.

“Part of the perk right? We are a business that came, and we wanted to be on downtown on Main Street and this program will help revitalize some of these buildings on Main Street rather than forcing people to the outskirts,” added Kennedy.

Those at the Copper Dog Cafe say having a fire suppression system will give them peace of mind as they grow.

Mandan’s Business Development organization hopes the program will encourage investment in fire safety improvements and reduce commercial property vacancies.

