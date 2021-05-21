Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced for sexual assault

Marshal Fox
Marshal Fox(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of drugging and raping a woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced Friday.

Marshal Fox was charged with gross sexual imposition for raping a 35-year-old victim at his residence in Bismarck in August of 2020.

In court Friday, a signed plea agreement amended the GSI charge to sexual assault.

Fox was sentenced to one year in prison, with credit to time he has served.

