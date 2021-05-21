Advertisement

Kenmare School District searching for new superintendent

Kenmare School District
Kenmare School District(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare School District is currently on the hunt for a new superintendent.

Dr. Tim Godfrey has been acting high school principal and superintendent at the district for two years.

Wanting to be closer to his family, Godfrey accepted a superintendent position in the Lake Park Audubon School District in Minnesota and will start in July.

“I’m moving on and I’m sad about it, because I think that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done here. I was able to start the ball rolling on some things here, and quite frankly I love the kids here and you know I love the staff,” said Godfrey.

Going forward, the school board is currently deciding how to fill the position.

The board and Godfrey will meet on Monday to discuss their options.

Godfrey recommended an interim superintendent for the time being.

“At this time of year, It’s tough to get that quality person. usually they’ve already either signed contracts or moved on,” said Godfrey.

Earlier this year, the district promoted its longtime librarian, Fay Froseth, to be the new high school principal, starting in August.

