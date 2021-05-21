Advertisement

Funding for suicide prevention programs across North Dakota

suicide prevention programs
suicide prevention programs(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ten organizations throughout the state received grants for suicide prevention, just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services awarded a total of $500,000 to the projects proposed by the groups.

The money will go towards funding their suicide prevention strategies.

The department chose 10 projects to support out of 32 submissions.

“We wanted to put the funding at the hands of these organizations who are already serving their communities and provide best practice,” said DHS Suicide Prevention Administrator Moriah Opp.

The department of human services says 146 North Dakotans died by suicide in 2020, and nearly 23% of young adults in North Dakota reported having suicidal thoughts.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through

Latest News

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Memorial Day events return to Minot for 2021
Fire Department
Minot city learn about Fire Department needs ahead of 2022 budget cycle
Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot
Drought conditions impacting upkeep for cemeteries
Smoke from Canada fires enters Northwest North Dakota Thursday