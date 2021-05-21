Funding for suicide prevention programs across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ten organizations throughout the state received grants for suicide prevention, just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services awarded a total of $500,000 to the projects proposed by the groups.

The money will go towards funding their suicide prevention strategies.

The department chose 10 projects to support out of 32 submissions.

“We wanted to put the funding at the hands of these organizations who are already serving their communities and provide best practice,” said DHS Suicide Prevention Administrator Moriah Opp.

The department of human services says 146 North Dakotans died by suicide in 2020, and nearly 23% of young adults in North Dakota reported having suicidal thoughts.

