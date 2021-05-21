Advertisement

Free Grab-and-Go Meals being provided for Williston Students this summer

Grab-and-Go Meals
Grab-and-Go Meals(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston public schools will once again be providing free grab-and-go lunches for students 18 and under.

The summer lunch program provides students a balanced meal while school is out. It has seen increased popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents or students will be able to stop at a location and pick up a sack lunch, no questions asked.

Lunches will be provided Monday through Friday at eight different locations, which is more than last year.

The program is scheduled to start June 2 and will go until the end of July with a break the week of July 5.

“We are excited to provide healthy meals in the summertime just like we do during the school year, and we are excited to have this opportunity for all the students in our community,” said Lynelle Johnson, Food Service director.

Exact locations and times will be released on the Williston Public Schools Facebook page next week. Some areas will also provide students with a breakfast to-go as well.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through

Latest News

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Memorial Day events return to Minot for 2021
suicide prevention programs
Funding for suicide prevention programs across North Dakota
Fire Department
Minot city learn about Fire Department needs ahead of 2022 budget cycle
Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot
Drought conditions impacting upkeep for cemeteries
Smoke from Canada fires enters Northwest North Dakota Thursday