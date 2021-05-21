Free Grab-and-Go Meals being provided for Williston Students this summer

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston public schools will once again be providing free grab-and-go lunches for students 18 and under.

The summer lunch program provides students a balanced meal while school is out. It has seen increased popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents or students will be able to stop at a location and pick up a sack lunch, no questions asked.

Lunches will be provided Monday through Friday at eight different locations, which is more than last year.

The program is scheduled to start June 2 and will go until the end of July with a break the week of July 5.

“We are excited to provide healthy meals in the summertime just like we do during the school year, and we are excited to have this opportunity for all the students in our community,” said Lynelle Johnson, Food Service director.

Exact locations and times will be released on the Williston Public Schools Facebook page next week. Some areas will also provide students with a breakfast to-go as well.

