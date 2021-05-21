Federal judge will allow Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal Judge James Boasberg has denied the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, despite earlier rulings that vacated the pipeline’s permit to cross beneath Lake Oahe and ordered its operations to halt until an Environmental Impact Statement could be finished.

However, the pipeline’s operation continued alongside the environmental review work as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducting the review stood silent and decided not to take sides, even when their opinion was requested by the court.

In his opinion, Judge Boasberg writes that he acknowledges the Tribes’ plight, but “judges may travel only as far as the law takes them and no further. Here, the law is clear.”

Judge Boasberg wrote tribes needed to show the pipeline would likely cause irreparable harm from its operation, but they couldn’t do so.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.