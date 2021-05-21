Exact casting of Michelangelo’s Pietà on display in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us will never have the chance to travel to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, but now you can see a piece of art you’d see there in Bismarck.

Five hundred years ago, Michelangelo unveiled his sculpture, Pietà. It would become regarded as one of the world’s greatest masterpieces. The original is on display in Vatican City.

Now, a life-size marble casting of Michelangelo’s Pieta will be displayed in the Capitol City.

This is an exact, life-size replica of Michelangelo’s Pietà.

“It’s as good of a copy as can be done,” said David Newren, President of Arte Devine.

You’ll find it at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit for the next few months.

“What a great gift to this community,” said Fr. Josh Ehli, Pastor at Cathedral.

The famous work of art depicts the body of Jesus on his mother’s lap after the crucifixion. The art publishing company Arte Devine has been making reproductions like this for more than 20 years. They’re making just 100 of these.

“The purpose is to give the world an opportunity to see what many people believe to be the most inspirational piece of art,” explained Newren.

“Not everyone can go to Rome. Here you can sit in front of it, meditate, touch it. This is an opportunity to pray and meditate on this great mystery,” added Fr. Ehli.

It is a mystery Fr. Josh Ehli says also brings hope.

“We need that sign of hope. We’ve lost loved ones. We’ve been separated from loved ones. It’s been a tough year. Here we have this image of Mary, showing us there is hope, there is a brighter day ahead. There was for her and there is for us too,” he said.

Hope for Catholics and non-Catholics, believers and non-believers. Hope that Fr. Ehli says the world needs now more than ever.

Bishop David Kagan will celebrate the official unveiling and blessing Saturday following evening Mass at the Cathedral.

It will remain on display at the Cathedral through the summer, and then will be permanently placed in the chapel at St. Mary’s Central High School.

