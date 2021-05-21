Advertisement

Elk’s Youth Day gives Williston High School seniors insight to local government

County Commissioner Steve Kemp and Senior Trey Jungels
County Commissioner Steve Kemp and Senior Trey Jungels(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. - For over 50 years, seniors at Williston High School have had the opportunity to participate in Elks Youth Day. It gives them a chance to campaign to shadow a member of local government, including the school board.

“I got to learn a lot of things. It was very informative and it kind of makes me want to go into politics honestly. It’s pretty cool,” said Sydney Senior, who played the role of Mayor Howard Klug at the last city commission meeting

Some students already have plans to be a part of the government, so this gives them a closer look at their field.

“I want to take upon that role and help people feel safe,” said Tayder Jones, who shadowed Williston police chief David Peterson.

Students also spent a day visiting various government buildings and speaking with local legislators and officials. Chris Mack is the teacher who runs the program for Williston High School.

“When the students do a good job, you can’t be more proud. It’s a great feeling when they are participating and actually showing interest,” said Mack.

While on the board, the students’ yays or nays get ratified at the end of the meeting, so their decisions do matter.

