Drought conditions impacting upkeep for cemeteries

MINOT, N.D. – The statewide drought continues to have lingering impacts on many parts of society, including some cemeteries.

Leadership with Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot said the drought has impacted how they maintain the grounds.

They said they don’t need to mow as much and won’t plant as many trees this year.

“Normally things are pretty lush, but you can see it’s sparse and if it doesn’t rain here soon it’s going to be brown for the summer,” said Superintendent Rod Roteliuk.

He said they will resume planting trees when conditions improve.

