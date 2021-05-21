County by County, May 21, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – Some leadership opportunities in Ward County, another chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine, and a warning of a rise in crime are just some of the topics Your News Leader is covering for this week’s County by County.

--

Ward County Commissioners are looking for residents to serve on two boards.

The commissioners are looking for one person to fill a three-year term for the county’s public library board and to fill another three-year term on the county’s park board.

The deadline to apply is June 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications can be picked up at the county auditor’s office or online.

--

Residents of the Star City may want to keep their eye out for suspicious activity.

The City of Velva recently posted on Facebook that residents have seen an increase in thefts.

You can report any such activity to the McHenry County Sheriff’s office, their number is 701-537-5633.

--

If you live in the Rugby area and haven’t gotten your COVID-19 shots yet, you have a chance next week.

Lake Region District Health Unit is hosting a pop-up clinic Wednesday, May 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Envision C store.

That is at the intersection of Highways 2 and Highway 3.

No appointments are needed.

They will have all three COVID-19 vaccines available.

--

Lastly, a walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women will take place this weekend in the Turtle Mountains.

The walk is Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m.

It will start at the Cenex in Dunseith and end at Jollies in Belcourt.

There will be food and beverages at the half way point at the powwow grounds.

For more information or questions call 701-477-0925.

