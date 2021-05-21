Advertisement

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District moves forward after facility plans rejected in 2020

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recreational needs of the community continue to grow according to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department. But in 2020, plans for a recreational complex were shot down by voters after a one-half cent sales tax increase failed.

Now, the results of a community survey are in. With nearly 2,000 responses the group is comfortable moving forward.

The top reasons the previous facility was turned down by voters were cost, the timing with covid, and the want for BPRD to focus on existing facilities according to the survey. Results indicate residents are still asking for specific recreation spaces.

To move forward, the Bismarck Parks and Recreation department is asking for public discussion on June 2nd at the Capital Ice Complex. They hope to discuss the findings of the survey, recreational wants of the community, and location and funding options.

Call the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District for more information.

