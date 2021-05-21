AT&T’s New Cell Towers Bring Benefits to Users and Law Enforcement

WILLISTON, N.D. - AT&T has a large number of towers in and around Williston, with more being built and enhanced during 2021.

“There’s a lot of new towers coming in; it’s going to increase that signal reliability and deliver some really material improvement in coverage,” said Market Vice President Demetrus Hayes.

Hayes says signal coverage in Williston is very strong and will continue to improve as more towers are brought on-line. Another benefit is support to law enforcement with the “FirstNet” system, which gives them their own personal network. The hope is that FirstNet would give first responders the ability to communicate if a large-scale incident caused phone lines to be overwhelmed.

“Think about if a situation were to happen here and we needed them to stay connected. In that moment, they will have connectivity to be able to service and protect us and take care of us,” said Hayes.

The program remains fairly new, and AT&T has representatives presenting the system to officers, so they are aware of this benefit if a disaster were to happen.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Department hopes to upgrade their computers and receive private phones connected to FirstNet in the coming weeks.

“If a tower is overwhelmed for a large-scale incident and law enforcement can’t communicate through those devices, it could be challenging. From an officer safety standpoint, it’s a big step forward,” said Sheriff Verlan Kvande.

Specialized sim cards allow officials to use the FirstNet system, and provides connectivity with other departments.

