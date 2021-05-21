Advertisement

AT&T’s New Cell Towers Bring Benefits to Users and Law Enforcement

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - AT&T has a large number of towers in and around Williston, with more being built and enhanced during 2021.

“There’s a lot of new towers coming in; it’s going to increase that signal reliability and deliver some really material improvement in coverage,” said Market Vice President Demetrus Hayes.

Hayes says signal coverage in Williston is very strong and will continue to improve as more towers are brought on-line. Another benefit is support to law enforcement with the “FirstNet” system, which gives them their own personal network. The hope is that FirstNet would give first responders the ability to communicate if a large-scale incident caused phone lines to be overwhelmed.

“Think about if a situation were to happen here and we needed them to stay connected. In that moment, they will have connectivity to be able to service and protect us and take care of us,” said Hayes.

The program remains fairly new, and AT&T has representatives presenting the system to officers, so they are aware of this benefit if a disaster were to happen.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Department hopes to upgrade their computers and receive private phones connected to FirstNet in the coming weeks.

“If a tower is overwhelmed for a large-scale incident and law enforcement can’t communicate through those devices, it could be challenging. From an officer safety standpoint, it’s a big step forward,” said Sheriff Verlan Kvande.

Specialized sim cards allow officials to use the FirstNet system, and provides connectivity with other departments.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through

Latest News

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Memorial Day events return to Minot for 2021
suicide prevention programs
Funding for suicide prevention programs across North Dakota
Fire Department
Minot city learn about Fire Department needs ahead of 2022 budget cycle
Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot
Drought conditions impacting upkeep for cemeteries
Smoke from Canada fires enters Northwest North Dakota Thursday