Advertisement

Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Handcuffs
Person arrested Thursday in Jim Hill Middle School parking lot
Child Tax Credit
Could Child Tax Credit payments cut North Dakota child poverty in half?
Hunter Pinke knows how to keep a crowd’s attention. He is constantly moving as he speaks to...
Wishek native, UND grad prepares for Paralympics, shares story to inspire others

Latest News

FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants
As health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated, some say a Covid-19 booster...
Fauci says need for boosters will depend on variants
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of...
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are stable but fragile
Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,”...
Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a ‘total psychotic break’
President Joe Biden will award retired Col. Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor Friday.
Biden to award 1st Medal of Honor to retired Georgia colonel