Advertisement

7 charged with involuntary manslaughter in Maradona death

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires...
Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.(Source: Presidencia de Argentina vía AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

A medical board’s report given to prosecutors earlier this month concluded that Maradona agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Prosecutors have charged neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and five others.

Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Handcuffs
Person arrested Thursday in Jim Hill Middle School parking lot
Child Tax Credit
Could Child Tax Credit payments cut North Dakota child poverty in half?
Hunter Pinke knows how to keep a crowd’s attention. He is constantly moving as he speaks to...
Wishek native, UND grad prepares for Paralympics, shares story to inspire others

Latest News

Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a...
7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse
A mountain lion that has been prowling San Francisco is a temporary resident of Oakland Zoo.
Mountain lion taken off the streets of San Francisco to be relocated
In this Nov. 21, 1995 file photo a selection of front pages of most of Britains's national...
BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report
After prowling San Francisco, mountain lion captured
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death