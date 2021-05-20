Wishek native, UND grad prepares for Paralympics, shares story to inspire others

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunter Pinke has relied on his faith his entire life.

It’s what got the Wishek native and former UND football player through some of the most difficult moments of his life – from losing his best friend in a car crash to his own ski accident that left him paralyzed.

Now, the good news: Pinke is using his faith to inspire others.

Pinke knows how to keep a crowd’s attention. He is constantly moving as he speaks to students and staff at Shiloh Christian school.

“It is the message of life and joy in life,” he explained.

It’s a message he hopes will resonate with at least one person.

“My prayer is that that one person hears what they need to hear.”

He shares the story of his life, of growing up in small-town North Dakota.

“Anyone ever heard of Wishek?” he asked the crowd at Shiloh.

He talks of his dream to play basketball at the University of North Dakota, just like his grandpa and how his best friend’s death changed his dream, steering him toward football instead.

Pinke tells the story of how he ended up in this wheelchair and of being team captain his senior year of college. He doesn’t share any of it for sympathy, but rather to help others and to help himself.

“I’m probably preaching to myself a lot of the time just because it keeps me rooted in what I’ve gone through,” Pinke said. “I hope they see more than the chair. I hope they see hope. I hope they see somebody that has come through adversity on the other side and can see the joy in my life. I live an awesome life.”

Now, he says, it’s time to practice what he’s been preaching.

“I’ve talked to younger kids, and I tell them about setting goals and chasing dreams, and I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t go chase after some of my own,” said Pinke.

That dream: to compete in the 2024 Paralympics.

“I’ve always said I was never good enough to make the Olympics, but maybe I’m good enough to make the Paralympics. I’m going to chase after it and see where it takes me,” Pinke said.

For now, the dream will take him to the University of Arizona. In August, he’ll start grad school and compete in adaptive track and field.

“It is a blessing in disguise that I get to compete for another however many years,” he said.

And that’s something he hopes these kids will learn to do, wherever life takes them.

Pinke graduated from UND with a degree in mechanical engineering earlier this month. He’ll earn his master’s in architecture at the University of Arizona. He’s expected to finish that in 2024, just in time for the 2024 Paralympics.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.