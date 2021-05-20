Williston Community Builders reveal intentions of building an outdoor pool

WILLISTON, N.D. - After city officials dropped hints about a “big announcement,” the Williston Community Builders came forth Tuesday night with plans for constructing an outdoor pool somewhere in Williston.

While many details still to be released, the non-profit organization says they are looking at a 12-month fundraising effort with a two-year buildout.

Amanda Colebank with the builders made the announcement during a city park board meeting, announcing it would be privately funded.

“We’re really excited about getting this off the ground as we think this is the biggest thing on the list for community wants and needs,” said Colebank.

The Williston Community Builders say more information will be coming next month.

