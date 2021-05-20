Advertisement

UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A UPS driver delivered much-needed help to the teenage victim of a beating and robbery on a New York street. While waiting for an ambulance, he soothed the victim, who was in fragile condition.

Christopher McCall, a UPS driver, saw a violent attack on a 17-year-old boy unfold May 7. Video of the incident shows two people in black chasing the victim down to the ground, punching and kicking him before taking off with his Nike Air Force 1s.

McCall didn’t hesitate to jump in when he saw the teen was in trouble, rushing to the victim’s side and chiding the suspects as they fled.

Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and robbery.(Source: Lindsay Patwich, WCBS via CNN)

“I yelled back, ‘Really? That’s all you wanted was his sneakers?’” McCall said.

The 17-year-old victim was losing consciousness. McCall asked for others to call 911 as he helped the teen.

“He said, ‘I can’t breathe... I’m a diabetic,’” McCall said. “I was like, ‘Just stay there’... and I was telling everybody, ‘Somebody, please call an ambulance.’”

McCall used one of his packages to prop up the young man’s head, so he could get better oxygen, as seen in surveillance video. He also helped the teen, whose sugar was dropping, to eat a banana, given to him by another witness.

“I called 911. It was amazing to see New Yorkers come together rather than just walk by. He [McCall] was very heroic, jumped in and handled it like it was his own kid,” witness Lindsay Patwich said.

Detectives arrested both suspects, 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys, the next day. Officers say they are facing charges of robbery and possession of stolen property.

McCall is just thankful he was there at the right time, and he says he’s not done helping the victim, who is expected to recover.

“He was a nice-looking young man, and... he could have been dead. There was no stopping. It just looked like they didn’t have no remorse or regard for life. They would have finished him over some sneakers,” he said.

