Teacher Negotiations: Williston Basin School District #7 Board set to give final offer next week

WILLISTON, N.D. - The clock is ticking closer and closer to July 1, and the Williston Basin School District #7 board is trying to get everyone health insurance before the deadline.

While they are looking to find out what plans everyone needs, the board and the Williston Education Association discussed costs.

For the new district comes new coverage options from a different provider. Chris Jundt, lead negotiator for the school board proposed a plan that they would pay 80 percent of everyone’s premium.

“We are trying to work toward an agreement with WEA that’s workable for the board as well as the teacher,” said Jundt.

Association lead negotiator Matt Liebel argued that would be a step backwards for some instructors. The meeting came to a halt at 7:30 p.m., the negotiated time that talks would end without a resolution. Jundt then said the board would be coming in with a final offer next week, despite the association arguing there’s still a lot to talk about.

“WEA had counter-offers ready, proposed counter-offers on the table. We aren’t hearing anything back,” said Liebel.

Liebel says they don’t want to impasse, but tensions between them and the board continue to grow.

“We’ll be bringing a final offer to the next meeting. Hopefully we can make some progress here,” said Jundt.

“We want to work with the board, and work together, but right now it’s showing that the board wants to do what they want, and they will give us their final offer and it will be take it or leave it. That’s not working together,” said Liebel.

The school board has set up mandatory sign-ups this week, wanting to make sure everyone who wants coverage is provided. Current insurance plans are set to end July 1, so they want to make sure there is no stoppage in insurance during the transition.

Negotiations continue May 26 at 6 p.m.

