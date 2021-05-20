Advertisement

Talking Trails project could be ready to go as soon as Labor Day

Talking Trails
Talking Trails(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Talking Trails project could be ready to go as soon as Labor Day.

Bismarck art and architectural sites will come to life.

Patrons can download the Talking Trails app and listen to the artist tell the story behind their work.

Members of the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan class are planning to feature 30 points of art, including art from Art Alley 5.5.

The next step is securing funding for the project.

“We’re excited about our two initial opportunities, through the Capital City Christmas grant and their focus on art in our community. We’re hopeful there will be some funding coming from that grant,” said Leadership Bismarck-Mandan student Weston Dressler.

Group members say they will also reach out to other companies for donations.

The initial cost is about $16,500, along with $1200 for maintenance.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes
Drowning Graphic
Drowning in Little Muddy River
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Teacher Negotiations: Williston Basin School District #7 Board set to give final offer next week
With many details still to be released, the non-profit organization says they are looking at a...
Williston Community Builders reveal intentions of building an outdoor pool
Week three of the Minot Police Department's citizens academy shed a spotlight on crime scene...
Week three of the Minot Police Department’s Citizens Academy
YCC School
Reformed juvenile justice system in North Dakota to give youth more options
Mobile Library operations in Bismarck almost back to normal