BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Talking Trails project could be ready to go as soon as Labor Day.

Bismarck art and architectural sites will come to life.

Patrons can download the Talking Trails app and listen to the artist tell the story behind their work.

Members of the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan class are planning to feature 30 points of art, including art from Art Alley 5.5.

The next step is securing funding for the project.

“We’re excited about our two initial opportunities, through the Capital City Christmas grant and their focus on art in our community. We’re hopeful there will be some funding coming from that grant,” said Leadership Bismarck-Mandan student Weston Dressler.

Group members say they will also reach out to other companies for donations.

The initial cost is about $16,500, along with $1200 for maintenance.

