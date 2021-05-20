State Supreme Court rejects Minot cosmetologist’s appeal over Governor’s pandemic restrictions

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, did not exceed his executive powers regarding business restrictions during the pandemic, in the case involving a cosmetologist working at a long-term care facility in Minot.

State prosecutors charged Kari Riggin last April with violating the governor’s executive orders that limited certain business operations during the pandemic.

Riggin entered a conditional guilty plea, allowing her to appeal the ruling later on.

Riggin brought the case to the high court on the grounds Burgum did not have the authority to restrict her ability to provide cosmetology services within a long-term care facility, but the court ultimately rejected the appeal.

In March the Supreme Court also upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a civil suit between Riggin and Somerset Court, and the governor, over the order.

